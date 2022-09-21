AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Following Monday’s shooting at the Tri-State fair the 100 Club was notified almost immediately and stepped in to help.

100 Club Executive Director Suzzane Talley received phone calls until 3 a.m., notifying her of the event that occurred.

“The firemen and the policemen, they know who we are, said Suzzane Talley, Executive Director of 100 Club of Texas Panhandle. “And they know that when, when they’re in trouble that we’re going to have their backs and the phone starts ringing. And when there’s a tragedy…we wish there were never any, that they start calling us and they make sure we know so that we can respond in a timely manner.”

With the 100 club accepting donations year round, board members were able to respond in less than 24 hours of the shooting taking place. Tuesday morning the 100 Club visited with both the off-duty sheriff deputy and the volunteer fireman, presenting them both with money that helps to cover unexpected expenses they are facing.

“Before I knew it on the Facebook link we posted since last night we already had $4,800 in donations, said Talley.” “This area loves and protects those who protect and serve. I would encourage everyone to be apart of that, rally and be a part of this team who shows those who serve and protect that we see them, we appreciate them and we have their backs.”

100 Club began in 2004 and became a 5013c in 2006. The 100 Club said it is able to provide assistance at a moment’s notice and immediately responds with financial assistance for families following injury and death in the line of duty. Additionally, the 100 Club provides life-protecting equipment and educational opportunities for firefighting and law enforcement agencies.

According to Nancy Tanner, the Potter County Judge, the Potter County Deputy, and the firefighter are recovering well and have been released from the hospital.

The bystander who was injured is also recovering from their injuries.

Judge Tanner noted that the suspect in the shooting is awake and responding to treatment.

