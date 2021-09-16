100 Club of the Texas Panhandle to host benefit softball tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is set to host the “West Texas Heroes Challenge” softball tournament on Oct. 16 and 17 in honor of area firefighters and law enforcement officers.

The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. at the John Stiff Park Softball Complex located at 4800 Bell Street. Participants must be at least 18 and the entry fee is $250 per team.

For more information you can contact Jerry Langen (jlangen@sanjc.org) Sandy Langen (jslac2001@gmailcom), or Colby Copeland (copeland.colby@rc-sheriff.com) through email, or call 806-570-0795.

The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 8. You can register here.