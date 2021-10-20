‘100 Club of the Texas Panhandle’ teams up with first responders for Halloween event

by: Maya Nascimento

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle said it has teamed up with area first responders to hold a Halloween event.

On Saturday, Oct. 30 the “Emergency Trucks and Treats” event will happen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lot 6 of Amarillo College West Campus, in front of building A.

The 100 Club said there will be opportunities for children to trick or treat from many different emergency vehicles. Each vehicle will represent law enforcement and firefighters agencies from across the Panhandle.

