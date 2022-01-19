10 Canyon High School band students to perform in Texas All-State band in San Antonio

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over 70,000 students entered the TMEA All-State competitive process and 10 Canyon High School band students are celebrating a victory, as they were selected to perform in the Texas All-State band in San Antonio, according to a press release from Canyon ISD.

The students will perform at All-State on Feb. 9 to 12 as part of the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention and according to Canyon ISD, over 30,000 people from Texas and around the world are expected to attend the event which includes, over 275 workshops, 100 performances, and 1,200 exhibit booths.

Canyon ISD released a list of the Canyon HS Band Students who made the All State Band in 2022:

Micaela Cruz, Kennedy Pernell – Flute

Blake Usleton (4th year as an All Stater), Brenna Ware – Clarinet

Brynlee Miller (2nd year as an All Stater) – Bassoon

Jacie Guerrero (2nd year as an All Stater) – Trumpet

Hannah Stuart – Horn

Jack Cowart – Trombone

Jacob Ortiz, Angelina Sanchez – Percussion

“Ten members of the Canyon High School Band will perform in the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Canyon ISD explained that the Canyon students selected were chosen through a competitive process held this years across the state at district, region, and area levels and under the direction of Eric Rath, Luis Hernandez, Eric Perez and Ann Lough, who are member of the Texas Music Educators Association in Austin.

Blake Usleton is celebrating an achievement of four years of making the All-State band, while many of the other students have made the band more than once, Canyon ISD stated.

Students are selected through a lengthy process that include musicians performing selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument. After the process, a select group of musicians advance from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. Finally, the highest-ranking musicians qualify to perform in one of the 18 TMEA All-State music group.

For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.