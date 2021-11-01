10 BSA nurses honored by Texas Nurses Association

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Monday that 10 nurses within the system were recently recognized by the Texas Nurses Association for their “exceptional nursing practices and service to the community,” according to a news release.

The following nurses will be honored at the Panhandle Great 25 Nurses celebration on Thursday (Nov. 4) at Polk Street United Methodist Church:

Jessica Albracht, RN, BSN, CCRN – Intermediate Care Unit;

Dana Brookwalter, RN – Intermediate Care Unit;

Brenda Graham, RN, BSN – BSA Harrington Breast Center;

Glenda Harris, RN, MSN, CGRN, CNOR – Surgical Services;

Hong Hong, RN – Women’s Medical Surgical;

Theresa King, RN – Cardiac Rehabilitation;

Cami Meason, RN, BSN – Women’s Medical Surgical;

Jennifer Peters, RNC-OB, BSN – Labor and Delivery;

Amanda (Mandy) Richardson, RN, BSN – Intensive Care Unit;

Sandy Richardson, RNC, BSN – Neonatal ICU.

“These ten nurses demonstrate a deep commitment to the health and healing of others, and they are

invaluable to BSA and our community,” Belinda Gibson, RN, BSN, MAM, and BSA’s Chief Nursing Officer, said in the release “Their tireless energy, dedication and ability to lead make them outstanding role models. We are proud they are part of the BSA team.”