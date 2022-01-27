RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ asked for information on Roy Clemon Tunis III, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of “Probation Violation – Sexual Assault of a Child and Harassment.”
According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Tunis was described as a 40-year-old man standing around 5’08” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Those with information on Tunis’ location were asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to Tunis’ arrest, officials said you could earn a reward of $300.
