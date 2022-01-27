RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ asked for information on Roy Clemon Tunis III, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of “Probation Violation – Sexual Assault of a Child and Harassment.”

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Tunis was described as a 40-year-old man standing around 5’08” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

via the Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Those with information on Tunis’ location were asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to Tunis’ arrest, officials said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.