AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Donny Casarez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Burglary of a Habitation and for a Bond Surrender – Burglary of a Building.”

According to the crime stoppers, Casarez was described as a 45-year-old man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Casarez’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. According to the Crime Stoppers, an anonymous tip that leads to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.