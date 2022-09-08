AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Donny Casarez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Burglary of a Habitation and for a Bond Surrender – Burglary of a Building.”
According to the crime stoppers, Casarez was described as a 45-year-old man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Casarez’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. According to the Crime Stoppers, an anonymous tip that leads to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
