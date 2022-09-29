AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Timothy Lee Phillips Jr., reported as wanted by both the Potter County and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices for bond-related charges.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Phillips is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information” and by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Possession of Controlled Substance PG1.”

Phillips was described by officials as a 45-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. An anonymous tip leading to his arrest, according to officials, could earn a reward of $300.