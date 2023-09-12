Update: Tuesday, 2:20 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that Barrera was found and arrested in the 1600 block of Van Buren after escaping from custody at the Santa Fe Building earlier on Tuesday.

The office said that Berrera was found in a detached garage of a home while hiding behind a hot water heater, after previously escaping while in handcuffs while waiting with deputies for transport to the Potter County Detention Center.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help finding a man officials said escaped from custody on Tuesday morning while in handcuffs in Downtown Amarillo and was still on the loose as of 1:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Benjamin Barrera, Jr. was being arrested due to an active warrant for “PBV/Assault on a family member impeding breath” and was waiting for transport to the Potter County Detention Center on the bottom floor of the Santa Fe Building. However, while waiting for transport, officials said Barrera ran while in handcuffs and escaped the custody of deputies.

Officials described Barrera as a man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. At the time of his escape, he was wearing red pants and a tan shirt.

While multiple agencies, including the Amarillo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, were called to assist with the search, officials said Barrera was not found. Officials asked that anyone with information on Barrera’s location contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900.