Update: (March 21, 10:20 a.m.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld spoke with MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene of the incident in the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard, releasing further details on the Tuesday morning shooting.

According to Birkenfeld, officers were dispatched to the area at around 9:11 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of a man armed with a rifle walking down the street. As noted in the earlier release, officers shot the man after he reportedly raised his rifle toward officers when they made contact.

While Birkenfeld reiterated that the incident is still under investigation, he noted that no officers were injured and it did not appear that the rifle was fired during the incident. Officials further did not believe that anyone else was currently in danger in the wake of the shooting.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in west Amarillo, during which one person was killed.

According to a news release, officials with the Amarillo Police Department were dispatched to a call of a man reportedly armed with a rifle in the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard Tuesday morning. A caller stated the man had allegedly made threats to harm another person.

The release said that officers contacted the man, who reportedly “refused commands” to drop the rifle and “began to raise it at officers.” Officials said shots were then fired and the man, unidentified by police, was struck and died at the scene.

Officials said no officers were injured and the incident continues to be under investigation.