AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Thursday morning shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries in northwest Amarillo.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 100 block of north Belleview Street around 5:39 a.m. Thursday on a call of a fight. Officers were told that a woman had been shot and she was already in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said in the release that the other person involved in the incident is known to the injured woman. While the case continues to be investigated by the Amarillo Police Department’s violent crimes unit, no arrests have been made yet.