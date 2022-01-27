CONWAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fatal accident that occurred Wednesday morning on I-40 in Carson County, approximately two miles west of Conway.

According to a news release from the department, 37-year-old Eldred Page of Northport, Alabama was driving a 2019 Freightliner Truck tractor/semi-trailer eastbound on I-40 while 66-year-old Jesus Garcia Jr. of Shamrock was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck westbound at approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday on I-40 approximately two miles west of Conway.

Garcia was traveling at an unsafe speed for the lightly snow-packed conditions of the roadway, losing control of the vehicle. The release said that the vehicle slid sideways off of the roadway, entering the center median and onto the eastbound lanes in the path of the Freightliner.

Page attempted to avoid colliding with the Dodge Ram by emergency braking the Freightliner. The release states, however, that the vehicle was too close to take any action, striking the Dodge Ram on the right side. The Dodge Ram spun around and eventually came to rest upright against a guard rail on the south edge of the roadway.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said that this crash remains under investigation.