AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One of the people who were indicted in September 2022 in the wake of a multi-year investigation and pleaded guilty to one charge, Joshua Reed Sobamiwa, was sentenced on Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to court documents, Sobamiwa was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a fine of $100 on a charge of “Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” for which he pleaded guilty in December 2022. That charge was one of five listed in Sobamiwa’s initial indictment, which included:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm;

Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms.

Court documents noted that the court dismissed the other four charges in Sobamiwa’s case.

Trinidy Rae Allen, who was indicted with Sobamiwa, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to a charge of “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.” Court documents detailed that her sentencing was scheduled for May 16. As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Allen could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250k.