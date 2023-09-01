AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was killed after a traffic accident Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to Amarillo Boulevard West and Ong Street for a traffic accident.

Police said an SUV was going west on Amarllio Blvd. when a person tried to run across the Blvd in front of the SUV.

APD said the driver was not able to stop in time and hit the pedestrian, identified by police as Marcos Stone, 31.

Stone was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.