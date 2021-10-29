1 person injured in home fire, Pampa Fire Department responds

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person was injured in a home fire at around 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the City of Pampa.

The city stated that the Pampa Fire Department responded with four units and eight personnel to 1130 E. Francis on a structure fire.

One person from the home was transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with smoke inhalation, according to the City of Pampa.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal and according to the city, the scene was cleared at around 4:30 p.m.