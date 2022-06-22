AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division recently released an indictment for a man charged with one count of charges related to an illegal gambling business Wednesday.

The documents detailed that Bluford Lewis Clary was charged with knowingly conducting, managing, supervising, financing, and directing an illegal gambling business known as “Red Room Gambling Room” involving five or more people in January 2021 and possibly as early as 2017. The documents also detailed that the operation lasted up to 30 days with gross revenue of $2,000 a day.

If convicted, the court said Clary will forfeit to the government his property, real or personnel, which constitutes or is derived from, proceeds traceable to the offense, and all property used in the offense. This property includes but is not limited to the following:

$12,190 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from the Lucky Arrow Game Room in Quanah, Texas.

$39,084 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from Clary’s vehicle located at Red Room Gambling Room, Childress, Texas.

$2,001 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from Ruby Red Game Room Memphis, Tennessee.

$8,768 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from the Texas Tea Game Room in Muleshoe, Texas.

$6,508 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from the Derrick Game Room in Pampa, Texas.

$1,490 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from 1511 Mccullough in Pampa, Texas.

$159,070 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from 13124 Lacresta Drive Piedmont, Oklahoma.

$386,688 in United States currency, seized on January 26, 2021, from 14600 Westlake Drive Piedmont, Oklahoma.

101 Motherboards were seized from electronic from 8-liner slot machines on January 26, 2021, from the above locations.

37 SD cards and 13 hard drives were seized on January 26, 2021, from the above locations.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Clary on one count of “Illegal Gambling Business” on June 22.