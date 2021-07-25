1 person in custody after domestic violence incident near WTAMU campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is in custody after a domestic violence incident near the West Texas A&M University campus.

WTAMU University Police responded to a call at McClaslin Apartments, in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue, around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24. According to UPD, the caller said roommates were fighting. When officers arrived, they found two people at the scene, one with visible injuries.

WT police said one person appeared to be highly intoxicated and was combative toward officers. That person was arrested for Assault Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, and transported to the Randall County Jail.

WTAMUPD said neither person associated with the incident are students or employees of WT. The incident was reported in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act). The Clery Act is a federal law mandating U.S. colleges and universities to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses. A requirement of this law is timely notification to the campus community of certain crimes in a manner that will aid in the prevention of similar crimes.

WTAMU Police remind citizens of the following: