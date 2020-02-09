1 person dead in Gray County car crash Saturday morning

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is dead following a car crash in Gray County on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

According to Sgt. Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened on I-40 about two miles east of McLean around 9:40 a.m.

Sgt. Barkley said the vehicle was headed westbound when it veered into the median before the driver over-corrected, lost control and rolled into the barrow ditch north of the service road.

According to DPS, the passenger, Mark Schoonejongen, 35, of Mays Landing, New Jersey was ejected and died on the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Schoonejongen was pronounced dead by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.

The driver, who was not injured, said he fell asleep.

Sgt. Barkley said the crash remains under investigation.