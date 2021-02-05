1 person dead after crash on McCormick Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DPS reports, today, a fatal crash that happened on McCormick Road about 4 miles south of Amarillo.

According to DPS, Abigail Walling was going north on Bell St. and Jesus Aguero was going east on McCormick Road.

Walling stopped at the stop sign and then pulled into the intersection, when her vehicle was struck in the driver side door area.

The vehicle sustained heavy driver side damage, the other vehicle sustained front end damage.

Both vehicles came to rest in the northeast side of the intersection barrow ditch.

Walling was pronounced dead on the scene, a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jesus Aguero and a passenger, in the second vehicle, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.