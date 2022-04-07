CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Curry County Sheriff’s office report one person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash at 8:30m p.m. Wednesday on NM 348, just north of Curry Road 7.

According to a news release, officers said that a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Marcos Castro-Chich, 27, of Farwell, was going south on NM 348 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The official said Castro-Chich died at the scene from his injuries. Castro-Chich was the only person in the vehicle.

Curry County Sheriff officials said they are still investigating the incident.