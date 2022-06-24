AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a 22-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover in north Amarillo Friday morning.

According to APD, officers were called to the 1000 block of NE 24th at around 2 a.m. on a rollover crash.

Officers said they found a 22-year-old man in the vehicle and first responders were able to remove him from the car. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.