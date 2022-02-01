AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released information on a shooting that occurred in east Amarillo Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to the 2600 block of Spring at approximately 10:29 a.m. on a call regarding a male with a life threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

Amarillo Police officers are currently on the scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said. In an update provided to MyHighPlains.com around 11:34 a.m., officials said that officers detained multiple people at the scene.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.