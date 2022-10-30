AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night.

According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims inside and a female victim in the backyard.

APD detailed that one male victim and one female victim were transported by AMR to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second male, Lawrence Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Justice of the Peace and Homicide Unit along with CSI arrived on the scene and this case is still under investigation.

APD added that if anyone has any information on this shooting, contact Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400 or use the P3 Tips app or the Crimestoppers app at www.amapolice.org.