AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents, the Potter County Grand Jury indicted Dylan Mims, 20, after a shooting that happened in September 2021, in west Amarillo.

Court documents state that Mims was arrested after a shooting at an apartment complex on Bell. Landarius Johnson, 22, died after injuries sustained in that shooting.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Mims was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in September on Bell Street that killed Johnson.

In September, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to an apartment on the 1500 block of Bell Street Sept. 29. after reports of a shooting. One person, Johnson, was found shot at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police reported detectives spoke to witnesses who had been inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and identified Mims, who was still on the scene, as a suspect. Mims was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.