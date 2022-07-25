AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has officially been indicted in Potter County after he was arrested in March in relation to a murder that occurred in a hotel in east Amarillo.

According to the indictment, the Potter County Grand Jury indicted 64-year-old Ronald Allen Austin for a murder charge. The indictment reads that Austin allegedly “intentionally or knowing (caused) the death of an individual, namely, Gerald Monroe Chisolm, by shooting him with a firearm.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the Cowboy Motel on March 13 on an aggravated assault call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man, identified in the indictment as Chisolm, who had been shot. Chisolm later died from his injuries at the scene.

After homicide detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene, Austin was booked into the Potter County Jail for a murder charge, officials from the department reported at the time.