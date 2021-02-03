1 man has died after injuries sustained in structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that one man has died after injuries sustained in a structure fire that happened on Jan. 23.

According to AFD, On, Jan. 23, they responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Bell. St.

One patient was transported from that fire in critical condition.

AFD said they were released from the local hospital, but was transported back to the hospital on Sunday, Jan. 24, and was eventually flown to the Lubbock burn unit.

They died on Saturday, Jan. 30. from injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause of the fire was accidental (extension cord) said AFD. The victim smelled smoke coming from upstairs and after finding the fire, made several attempts to extinguish the fire himself.

Amarillo Fire Department wants to emphasize “Get Out, Stay Out”. Once you exit a building on fire, NEVER re-enter that building. From 2013-2015, 3% of fire fatalities were victims that had initially escaped a burning structure and returned for various reasons.