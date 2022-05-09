AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday afternoon on Mother’s Day.

According to APD, at 5:51 p.m. on May 8, police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of N Johnson St, where officers found a victim in the front yard of a home along with several witnesses.

APD reported that the victim was later identified as Chris Doerue, 25, who was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. Suspects were detained and questioned by Amarillo police, with Leonard Hakizimana, 21, and Jeremiah Ntirampeba, 19, arrested for murder and booked into the Potter County Jail, APD said.

The APD Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case and Amarillo police are asking anyone with information to call 806-378-9468 or Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.