SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office reports that Eduardo Barrientes was arrested in connection with a murder that happened last week in Happy.

According to a previous report from MyHighPlains.com, a statement was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety stating that the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office had requested assistance from the Texas Rangers on a murder investigation at about 10 p.m. on March 16.

The statement said that Tess Birkenfeld, 29, was found dead by a family member inside her fifth-wheel mobile home at an RV trailer park in Happy. Birkenfeld’s body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy and those results are pending.

Barrientes was arrested for murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000.

