TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one person was killed and others were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck outside of Tucumcari Monday.

According to state police, officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-40 westbound near the 291-mile marker.

State police said there was one person killed reported, and others were injured.

The wreck is amidst severe winter weather conditions in parts of the High Plains.

The crash is under investigation.