AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating after one man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash in east Amarillo involving two sports cars and a semi truck.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of South Lakeside Drive and I-40 at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday after a call about a major crash involving a black Ford Mustang driven by 21-year-old Juan Jose Flores Jr., a green Chevy Camaro, and a semi truck.

When they arrived, the department said officers found that Flores’ Mustang and the Camaro had been side-by-side driving southbound on Lakeside “at a high rate of speed,” as a semi truck was eastbound and exiting a parking lot onto the road. The two sports cars hit the trailer that was attached to the semi truck and were wedged underneath in the crash.

Flores, said police, died at the scene due to his injuries sustained in the crash, while the driver of the Camaro received minor injuries.

Police noted that the crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad.