AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said when they arrived they found a man in the parking with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for those injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department said that there is no suspect at this time and the case is being investigated by its Violent Crimes Unit.