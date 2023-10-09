AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Sunday evening shooting that officials said is still under investigation, in which one person was shot and seriously injured during a fight at a home in northeast Amarillo.

According to the department, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of North Florida on Sunday at around 5:52 p.m. after a call regarding a shooting. When they arrived at the home, officers reported being told that some of the people involved had gone back inside the home while others had left with a person who had possibly been shot.

Officers were later told that one man had been taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and that his injuries were serious “but not life-threatening.”

The department said that officers reported the shooting had happened during “an argument over texts about child custody.” Multiple people had shown up at the home, according to the department, and the two parties involved in the argument began shooting at each other, resulting in the man being shot.

“All parties involved have been identified,” said the police department. Officers also noted that the Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident.