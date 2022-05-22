CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is injured in what the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is calling a possible drive-by shooting in rural Randall County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 12000 block of Lazy Two Rd.

According to RCSO, deputies responded and found a juvenile who had been shot. They also found multiple bullet holes in the home where the call came from.

There are no know suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.