AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that occurred Monday morning near downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to the area of I-40 and Ross around 6:49 a.m. Monday on an aggravated assault call. An individual reported that an unknown person, described as a male driving a light gray Ford Fusion with damage to the front driver’s side, had fired two shots at their vehicle.

The individual involved in the incident was able to drive themself to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, the release said.

Police continue to search for the male driving a light gray Ford Fusion to the front driver’s side. The release said that anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, to give tips online on the police department’s website or give a tip through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.