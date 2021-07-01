1 injured in early morning apartment fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person was injured during an early morning apartment fire in south Amarillo.

On July 1, the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) said it responded to a fire at around 3:42 a.m. to the 3400 block of SW 3rd. Crews reported that they found a fire showing on the front side of a small apartment.

The AFD said neighbors helped the person living in the burning apartment outside, where they were treated and taken to a local hospital. The person’s condition was not known by the AFD, at the time of its report.

Fire Marshals ruled the fire’s cause “undetermined”, though AFD said crews at the time were able to enter the apartment and bring the blaze under control by 4 a.m.