1 injured during overnight Amarillo apartment fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) warned the community against smoking around medical oxygen after an early Thursday apartment fire sent one person to the hospital.

According to AFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of SW 7th at around 3:50 a.m. after a fire alarm sounded from an apartment building. While there was no visible fire or smoke from the outside of the building according to crews, and a sprinkler head appeared to have extinguished the fire that triggered the alarm, one person was found injured. Paramedics treated the victim before they were sent to the Lubbock burn unit for evaluation, and firefighters reported to shut off the sprinkler system and cleared out the water from the apartment.

The Fire Marshal determined the fire was caused by a smoking accident near an oxygen supply, according to AFD, which led to a reminder for people to be cautious when smoking. Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark is nearby, and can catch fire even if the oxygen is turned off.