(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 10, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Wednesday morning drive-by shooting that injured one person in southwest Amarillo.
APD reported that at around 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Lometa on a reported drive-by shooting. An eyewitness reportedly described the suspect vehicle involved as a white car.
One person, according to APD, was hit by the gunshots and then taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” while three homes in the area and a vehicle were also hit by gunshots.
APD noted that no arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.