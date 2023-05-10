(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 10, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Wednesday morning drive-by shooting that injured one person in southwest Amarillo.

APD reported that at around 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Lometa on a reported drive-by shooting. An eyewitness reportedly described the suspect vehicle involved as a white car.

One person, according to APD, was hit by the gunshots and then taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” while three homes in the area and a vehicle were also hit by gunshots.

APD noted that no arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.