AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is seeking information on a reported shooting Tuesday night in northeast Amarillo that left one person with serious injuries.

According to APD, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Darden Road on a shots fired call at around 10:27 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, witnesses detailed that several shots had been allegedly fired and that “one person was possibly injured and taken by a private vehicle,” APD reported.

Further, officers were told that the possibly wounded person was taken to the area of Martin Road Park and was being treated on the scene. Officers were advised that the person was then taken to an area hospital with “serious injuries.”

The APD noted that the alleged suspects are “unknown at this time” and that the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

If anyone has information on this incident, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Or you can go to their website at www.amapolice.org or download the p3 tips app. All tips are anonymous, APD said.