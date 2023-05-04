(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 4, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Thursday morning accident that occurred along I-40.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the 1900 block of I-40 West on a traffic crash around 1:01 a.m. Thursday. A woman, unidentified by police, was driving her car eastbound and drove into the back of a semi-trailer, causing the vehicle to roll.

Officials said in the release that she was “seriously injured” and transported to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” Officials said the semi-trailer did not stop and was not located.

The department’s Traffic Investigation Unit are investigating the incident, the release said.