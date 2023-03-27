CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Police Department released information regarding an early Sunday morning shooting at an apartment complex that left one injured.

According to a news release from the department, officers with the Canyon Police Department answered a 911 call around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex in north Canyon.

The release said that a resident of the apartment, identified as a 20-year-old female, called the department after they allegedly shot a 26-year-old male who had allegedly broken into the apartment. Officials said the man was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Officials said the department’s criminal investigation division is currently investigating the incident. Officials also said charges are pending.