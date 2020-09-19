1 injured after accident in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is injured after an accident in downtown Amarillo.

The accident is on Buchanan St., just before the 11th intersection.

Amarillo Police said the accident involves one vehicle.

APD told us one person has severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An APD sergeant at the scene said Buchanan St. from the downtown entrance to 11th will be closed several hours while they work to clear the road.

