AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department responded to a dispatch regarding an individual being shot on Sunday.

According to APD officials, at around 2:30 a.m. on June 4, officers arrived at the residence in the 3100 block of Westhaven Drive.

APD said officers arrived and found that the victim had been shot with a shotgun. APD detailed that the suspect was not on the scene

Officials said the victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The release states that APD violent crime detectives and patrol officers obtained statements from witnesses on the scene and this incident is still under investigation.