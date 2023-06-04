AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department responded to a dispatch regarding an individual being shot on Sunday.
According to APD officials, at around 2:30 a.m. on June 4, officers arrived at the residence in the 3100 block of Westhaven Drive.
APD said officers arrived and found that the victim had been shot with a shotgun. APD detailed that the suspect was not on the scene
Officials said the victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The release states that APD violent crime detectives and patrol officers obtained statements from witnesses on the scene and this incident is still under investigation.
