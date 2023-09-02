AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that involved three vehicles on I-27.

According to DPS, the wreck occurred at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, northbound on I-27 resulting in one driver transported to the hospital.

DPS said a pickup hauling a trailer was headed north on I-27 in the right lane and switched lanes. DPS detailed that when the pickup switched lanes he side-swiped another vehicle causing them to lose control and travel to the center median through the cable barriers into the southbound lane.

Officials said the vehicle was then hit by another vehicle that was headed southbound on I-27.

DPS reported that the driver of the vehicle headed southbound was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and stated that there were no more injuries.