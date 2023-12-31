AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information about a fire that happened in East Amarillo Sunday.

According to AFD, at around 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 31, crews were sent out on a second alarm fire at the residence at 1406 Bagarry St. and arrived at 5:40 p.m.

On arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the front and rear of the duplex. AFD said crews began to attack the fire from the outside before making entry and had it under control at around 5:49 p.m.

AFD detailed that one person was transported with unknown injuries to the hospital.