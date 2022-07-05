AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents from Potter County, 54-year-old Larry Glen Rolen II was indicted on five counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle on Tuesday.

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that on Dec. 22, 2021, officers were called to the 500 block of West St. Francis in Amarillo where Rolen had struck a Nissan head-on, resulting in the deaths of five people.

Police detailed that four occupants died on the scene, while a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman later died from her injuries, APD reported.

As noted in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, Rolen was arrested days after the accident on charges of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault – although the original charges were filed before the fifth victim of the crash died from her injuries.

