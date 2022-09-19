POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents published earlier this month, one man was indicted in Potter County in connection to the late-July death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro.

Court documents filed on Sept. 15 described that 27-year-old Jesus Manuel Hernandez was indicted on a murder charge in the wake of “intentionally or knowingly” causing Montenegro’s death on July 30 by shooting him. According to a criminal complaint filed in August, multiple eyewitnesses told Amarillo Police Department officers that they had seen Hernandez, or “a person meeting the description” of Hernandez, shoot and kill Montenegro.

As noted in previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Hernandez was identified as a suspect after Montenegro’s death in the 700 block of South Ross Street. While the Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team searched Hernandez’s home, he was not found at the time. However, he was found in a Dale Street apartment, arrested on a murder warrant, and booked in Potter County.