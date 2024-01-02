AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents, a Potter County Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Daniel Martinez on a charge of murder after the October 2023 shooting death of 31-year-old Jose Gerardo Morales Zavala in northeast Amarillo.

Court documents said that Martinez was indicted for murder after allegedly shooting Zavala on Oct. 29, after what police said at the time was an argument between the two at a northeast Amarillo bar.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo police officers found Zavala on the floor of a local bar on the 2800 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. Martinez was arrested later at his home “after a short standoff, without incident” by Amarillo SWAT officers and booked in the Potter County Detention Center.