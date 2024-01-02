AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in December, a Potter County Grand Jury indicted 25-year-old Aung Thuya on a charge of murder after the November 2023 shooting death of 23-year-old Aung Oo in northeast Amarillo.

Court documents said that Thuya was indicted for murder after allegedly shooting Oo on Nov. 12, who died after being hospitalized for his injuries.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo police officers found Oo in the 6500 block of NE 12th after he had allegedly been shot outside his vehicle. Days later, Thuya was arrested after law enforcement conducted surveillance of his home and booked into the Potter County Jail.