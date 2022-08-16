AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was indicted in Potter County in the wake of the murder of 25-year-old Chris Doerue on Mother’s Day, according to court documents released in August.

According to documents from the Potter County 47th District Court, 19-year-old Jeremiah Ntirampeba was indicted on a charge of murder on Aug. 8. Ntirampeba was arrested on a murder charge after shooting Doerue on May 8, according to court documents.

As noted in previous reporting by MyHighPlains.com, Doerue was shot in the 1400 block of N Johnson Street on the evening of May 8, was hospitalized, and later died from his injuries.