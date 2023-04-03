(Update: April 3, 6:20 a.m.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that northbound I-27 was shut down from Washington to 26th due to a “major traffic crash” which resulted in one person being taken to the hospital in critical condition on Monday morning.

APD detailed that traffic is being diverted at Washington Street and the public should avoid the area and allow officers to work the scene.

APD advised drivers to expect traffic delays on Monday morning in the area.

The community will be updated when the area has been cleared, APD reported.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is in critical condition due to a wreck on Monday morning on I-27 and Tyler near Washington Street, officials on the scene reported.

Officials detailed that one person was ejected from their vehicle and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition on Monday morning.

In addition, MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene reported that Amarillo police are directing traffic towards the Washington exit at this time.

Drivers should be aware and drive with caution in the area.